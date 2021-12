Indian Air Force officials pay tribute to Group Captain Varun Singh

The mortal remains of Indian Air Force (IAF) Group Captain Varun Singh reached Yelahanka Air Force Base in Bengaluru on December 16. He was the lone survivor of Tamil Nadu chopper crash, in which 13 officials had died. IAF officials paid tribute to Group Captain Varun Singh. The mortal remains of Singh are expected to arrive in Bhopal by 3 pm today.