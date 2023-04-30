Indian Air Force Chief’s two thumbs up for daring Sudan mission

In a brave operation carried out on the night of April 27/28, a C-130J Aircraft of the IAF rescued 121 personnel from a small airstrip at Wadi Seidna, which is about 40 km North of Khartoum. The passengers included medical cases, including a pregnant lady, besides those who had no means to reach Port Sudan. While talking to ANI about the rescue operation, IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari appreciated the aircrew who carried out the operation. “I think the IAF displayed its core capability of being able to carry out operations in the most difficult of situations and my kudos to the aircrew who executed this mission so flawlessly. I want to assure the nation that whenever the times come we will do it again and again,” said IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari.