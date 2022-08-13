हिंदी में पढ़ें
GO
X
Latest News
Independence Day
Photos
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall
Home
Videos
India@75: Story of 1950, when India's constitution was formed
India gained independence from British rule in 1947 but it took three more years for the country to become a republic.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Lalit Modi
Sri Lanka crisis
Rishi Sunak
Popular Stories
More
Taimur Ali Khan, Jeh Ali Khan twin in pink kurtas as they celebrate Rakhi with cousin Inaaya Kemmu
Covid 4th wave in Delhi soon? With 2,146 fresh cases in capital, positivity rate rises to 17.8 percent
Top best health and lifestyle blogs in India
Centre wrote off loan of 'friends', waived taxes of super rich: Kejriwal takes on Modi Govt over freebies, Agnipath
UK police caught thief hiding inside teddy bear, netizens react to viral post
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya ...
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling h...
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6...
Sushant Singh Rajput death ann...
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pu...
Speed Reads
More
Wordle 420 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 13
ITR Refund Status: Step-by-step guide for taxpayers to check Income Tax Return refund status online
SSC GD Constable PET Result 2022 declared at ssc.nic.in, get direct link here
Karnataka polls 2023: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to lead BJP in election, says senior party leader
Ranveer Singh summoned by Mumbai Police over nude photoshoot, called for questioning
Most Watched
More
DNA: How is BJP different from other political parties?...
UP: Hanuman Garhi Temple lightens up with more than 1,000 di...
Tamil Nadu: Veterinary team visits Meenakshi Amman Temple to...
Watch: BTS’ J-Hope creates history at Lollapalooza with his ...
Nupur Sharma can become contender for Delhi CM’s post: Asadu...
DNA Originals
More
DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?
DNA Exclusive: Brad Hogg talks about racism in cricket, says 'anyone who's racist is not that intelligent'
DNA Exclusive: Another Maharashtra in offing? Soren-Shah meeting catches eyeballs in Jharkhand
Bandon Mein Tha Dum: The IND vs AUS Test series was fought with blood, brains and brawn, says producer Sudip Tewari
'We keep on fighting,' says Jasprit Bumrah on MI's chances of winning IPL 2022 | Exclusive
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web
INDIA
WORLD
BUSINESS
TECHNOLOGY
SPORTS
CRICKET
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
Partner site:
Zee News
©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Latest News
Independence Day
Photos
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall