हिंदी में पढ़ें
GO
X
Latest News
Independence Day
Photos
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall
Home
Videos
India@75: How Indian states were formed
75 years since Independence, India today comprises of 28 states and 8 Union Territories. Before the 1947 partition, India had around 565 princely states.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Lalit Modi
Sri Lanka crisis
Rishi Sunak
Popular Stories
More
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shubh muhurat to tie rakhi on August 12
Raju Srivastava made Bigg Boss 3 journey much easier, says Vindu Dara Singh
Sonu Sood talks about accepting failures, wishes Samrat Prithviraj had done well at the box office
ITR Refund Status: Step-by-step guide for taxpayers to check Income Tax Return refund status online
Garena Free Fire Max August 12 Redeem Codes: Free FF Max diamonds, skins, pets and more
Most Viewed
More
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling h...
Sushant Singh Rajput death ann...
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pu...
Viral Photos of the Day: Taaps...
Who is Leo Kalyan? The artist ...
Speed Reads
More
AIIMS Recruitment 2022: Vacancy for faculty posts, apply at aiimsnagpur.edu.in
NTA NEET UG 2022: Answer key expected TODAY at neet.nta.nic.in
Wordle 421 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 14
UP Board Compartment Exam 2022: UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th compartment exam likely to begin soon
Viral video: Jabalpur cop in plain clothes throws, slaps, punches 9-year-old boy; booked
Most Watched
More
Boris Johnson in trouble: Timeline of scandals faced by Bori...
Sports Wrap, June 24...
Spiritual leader Dalai Lama arrives in Leh...
Eldhose Paul became 1st Indian to qualify for the triple jum...
Dehradun: State Budget was made after taking suggestions pri...
DNA Originals
More
DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?
DNA Exclusive: Brad Hogg talks about racism in cricket, says 'anyone who's racist is not that intelligent'
DNA Exclusive: Another Maharashtra in offing? Soren-Shah meeting catches eyeballs in Jharkhand
Bandon Mein Tha Dum: The IND vs AUS Test series was fought with blood, brains and brawn, says producer Sudip Tewari
'We keep on fighting,' says Jasprit Bumrah on MI's chances of winning IPL 2022 | Exclusive
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web
INDIA
WORLD
BUSINESS
TECHNOLOGY
SPORTS
CRICKET
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
Partner site:
Zee News
©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Latest News
Independence Day
Photos
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall