India working on eradicating TB by 2025: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 launched key TB initiatives at 'One World TB Summit' in Varanasi. He addressed the Summit at Rudraksha Convention Centre. He said that India is working on eradicating TB from the nation by 2025.PM Modi said, “2030 is the global target to eradicate TB but India is now working on the target of ending TB by the year 2025. India’s local approach against TB has global potential. 80% of TB medicines are manufactured in India.”

