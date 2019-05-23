India will shine even brighter Anupam Kher on Lok Sabha poll results

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has said that India’s future will shine with the Lok Sabha poll results. As per his latest tweet, Kher posted, “Today, the future of India will shine even brighter on this festival of democracy. Jai Ho”. Kirron Kher is Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Chandigarh parliamentary constituency. Anupam Kher held extensive election rallies in Chandigarh, while campaigning for his wife, who is fighting against former Railway Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal of the Congress party. Kirron, the actor-turned-politician, won the Chandigarh seat with a whopping 1,91,362 votes in 2014 general elections against Congress rival Bansal, whom she defeated by nearly 70,000 votes.