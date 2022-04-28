India will play big role in solving climate problem, says Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav

Highlighting India's efforts in the fight against the climatic change, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on April 27 said India is not a part of the climate problem but wants to be a big part of the solution. Speaking at an event, the Union Minister said, "India is not a part of the climate problem but wants to be and will be a big part of the solution. India will 50 percent of its energy from renewable sources by 2030. India will reduce the total carbon emission from now onwards till 2030. India will also reduce carbon intensity of its economy by 40 percent.”