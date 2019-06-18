{"id":"2762199","source":"DNA","title":"India will host 14th Conference of Parties, says Prakash Javadekar","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"","content":"While speaking at an event in Delhi on Monday, Union Minister for Environment and Forests, Prakash Javadekar to mark ‘World Day to Combat Desertification & Drought' said, \"In combating desertification, India will lead by example and will cooperate with the world. We will contribute whatever is possible from India's side. We will host the 14th Conference of Parties (COP - 14) under the United Nations' Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), this year.\"","summary":"While speaking at an event in Delhi on Monday, Union Minister for Environment and Forests, Prakash Javadekar to mark ‘World Day to Combat Desertification & Drought' said, \"In combating desertification, India will lead by example and will cooperate with the world. We will contribute whatever is possible from India's side. We will host the 14th Conference of Parties (COP - 14) under the United Nations' Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), this year.\"","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-india-will-host-14th-conference-of-parties-says-prakash-javadekar-2762199","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2019/06/18/837599-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA_ANI_jun18v15.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1560843602","publish_date":"Jun 18, 2019, 01:10 PM IST","modify_date":"Jun 18, 2019, 01:10 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2762199"}