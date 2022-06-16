India will get 5G services by March 2023, says Ashwini Vaishnaw in Paris

India will get a full-fledged 5G services by March 2023, said Union Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on June 15 at Viva Technology 2022 event. While speaking to ANI, Vaishnaw said that the auction of the 5G spectrum will be completed by July end, adding, "Telecom is the primary source of digital consumption and it is very important to bring trusted solution in telecom. India has its own stack of 4G like radio, equipment and handset. 4G is ready to deploy in the field and 5G is ready in the lab, and 5G will be ready to deploy in March 2023."