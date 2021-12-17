India will emerge as fastest-growing economy in world in 2021-22 Amit Shah

While addressing the 94th Annual Convention of FICCI on December 17, Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed hope that India will emerge as the fastest growing economy in the world in FY 2021-22. “The GDP of July-September stood at 8.4 per cent. I am very sure that India will emerge as the fastest-growing economy in the world in 2021-22 and I won't be surprised if we cross double-digit growth,” he added.