India will continue to help Sri Lanka to ensure its food security: India at UNSC

R Ravindra, India’s Charge d’affaires to UN, while addressing at UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine said that India will continue to help its neighbour Sri Lanka to ensure latter’s food security. “India has exported more than 1.8 million tonnes of wheat to countries in need, including Afghanistan, Myanmar, Sudan and Yemen in the last 3 months. UNOCHA has also acknowledged that the export of wheat from India has emerged as a key supply line for Yemen in the wake of the Ukraine conflict. We are continuing to help our neighbour Sri Lanka to ensure their food security,” he said.

Omicron BA.5 subvariant may cause higher reinfections, severe outcomes: New Covid-19 study
