India will be facing situation like Sri Lanka Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on April 08 in Delhi, hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and alleged that the party has created nations within the nation. He also said that it was just one country before, BJP divided it into many groups. “In the last 2 to 3 years, media, institutions, BJP leaders, RSS have hidden the truth. Slowly the truth will come out. That is what is happening in Sri Lanka. The truth came out there. The truth will come out in India,” the Congress leader said. “What's different? India has been divided, different groups formed. It was one nation earlier. They've created different nations within the nation now. All are being pitted against each other. When this pain comes, violence comes. Don't believe me now, wait for 2 to 3 years,” he added.