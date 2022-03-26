India WHO sign MoU to set up Global Traditional Medicine Centre in Gujarat

The Government of India and the World Health Organisation signed an agreement to establish the Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Gujarat’s Jamnagar city. This global knowledge centre for traditional medicine, supported by an investment of 250 million dollars from the Government of India aims to harness the potential of traditional medicine from across the world through modern science and technology to improve the health of people and the planet. Around 80 percent of the world’s population is estimated to use traditional medicine. To date, 170 of the 194 WHO Member States have reported the use of traditional medicine, and their governments have asked for WHO’s support in creating a body of reliable evidence and data on traditional medicine practices and products. The onsite launch of the new WHO global centre for traditional medicine in Jamnagar will take place on April 21.