INDIA vs NDA: Opposition alliance reveals new name to take on BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

The Opposition alliance of 26 parties has named the mega opposition front as I-N-D-I-A. This decision was made in the big opposition meeting being held in Bengaluru on Tuesday, July 18. The acronym I-N-D-I-A would mean Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance.

