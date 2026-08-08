India vs China MHA Formally Names 27 Arunachal Sites To Counter Chinas Claims

In a decisive cartographic push against Beijing's repeated attempts to rename territories in Northeast India, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), in consultation with the Arunachal Pradesh government, has standardized and formally identified 27 key locations and geographical features on official Survey of India (SoI) maps. The updated entries encompass 21 land areas and settlements—including historically strategic border outposts like Longju, Maja, and Jairampur—along with four high-altitude mountain passes (Thag La, Dzo La, Riza La, Pukur La), Sambho Sarovar lake, and war memorials honoring 1962 heroes. The move establishes authoritative national cartographic records, legally reinforcing India's sovereignty over the state.