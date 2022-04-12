Search icon
India-US signed bilateral Space Situational Awareness arrangement: Lloyd Austin

India-US has signed the bilateral Space Situational Awareness agreement, informed United State Defence Secretary Lloyd James Austin III on April 12 (IST) during a joint press conference of India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue. “Today's meeting shows that we are working together as one of the most consequential partnerships. We made important commitments today that would drive technological innovation and cooperation, including space and cyberspace,” said Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. He also said, “Committed to launching new defence space exchanges later this year between our Space Command and India's Defence Space Agency. Pleased to announce that we signed a bilateral Space Situational Awareness Arrangement. It will support greater info sharing and cooperation in space.” “We are also deepening our cooperation in cyberspace, including through training and exercises later this year. We are expanding our info sharing partnership across all war-fighting domains. Meanwhile, our defence, trade and technology cooperation continues to grow,” he added.

