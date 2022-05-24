India-US sign Investment Incentive Agreement, PM Modi confident of concrete progress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden on May 24 held bilateral talks in Tokyo. Both the countries signed Investment Incentive Agreement in Tokyo. Prime Minister Modi said that India-US will witness concrete progress in this regard. “I am confident that with the conclusion of the US Investment Incentive Agreement we will see concrete progress in investment between our two countries. We share similar views on Indo-Pacific, at the bilateral level as well as with like-minded countries to work and protect our common concerns. Our discussions today will give speed to this positive momentum,” said PM Modi. “India-US friendship will continue to be a force for good, for global peace and stability, for the sustainability of the planet,” he added.