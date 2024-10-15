India US Sign Deals Worth ₹ 32000Cr With US To Procure 31 Predator Drones MRO Facilities

India & US Sign Deals Worth ₹ 32,000Cr With US To Procure 31 Predator Drones, MRO Facilities The Indian and United States governments on Tuesday signed a deal worth ₹34,500 crore to acquire 31 Predator drones for the Indian armed forces. As part of the deal, India will also see the establishment of a maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility for the General Atomics-manufactured drones in the country.