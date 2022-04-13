India-US have created new working group on higher education skills development: Richard Rossow

Wadhwani Chair in US-India Policy Studies at Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), Richard Rossow said on April 13 (local time) that India and US have created a new working group on higher education skills development. “High-level takeaway is fact that ministers got together to talk about higher education. When you talk about 200,000 Indian students coming here, several US universities that have research partnerships there-a lot going on that underpins many other elements of our relationship,” said Rossow. “At the working level, they announced during the 2+2 Summit yesterday that they created a new working group on higher education skills development. Trying to underscore and underpin this vital element of our relationship that sits there, very exciting to see this much attention,” he added.