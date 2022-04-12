India-US can strengthen favourable balance of power in Indo-Pacific region US Secy of Defense

United State Defence Secretary Lloyd James Austin III on April 11 (IST) said that India-US can sustain and strengthen a favourable balance of power in the Indo-Pacific region. “It has been nearly 2 decades since we signed our 1st defence framework and we built a partnership that is now a cornerstone of security in Indo-Pacific. Today we are positioning US and Indian militaries to operate and coordinate closely together,” said US Defence Secretary.“Now, more than ever, democracies must stand together to defend values that we share. We all understand the challenges that we face in Indo-Pacific. China is seeking to refashion the region and int'l system more broadly in ways that serve its authoritarian interest, but as we operationalise our defence agreements and take our cooperation to the next level, I believe that we can sustain and strengthen a favourable balance of power in the region,” he added.