India-US bilateral trade surpassed USD 113 billion last year: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the 30th annual general meeting of the American Chamber of Commerce in India (AMCHAM-India) on April 21. During his address, the minister lauded India-US economic relationship and said, “The India-US economic relationship is one of the defining business relationships of the 21st century. Bilateral trade between the two countries over the last year surpassed USD 113 billion in goods.”

