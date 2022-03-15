India undertook most challenging evacuation exercise during Russia-Ukraine conflict Jaishankar in RS

India undertook the most challenging evacuation exercise during the Russia-Ukraine conflict, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on March 15. Addressing the Rajya Sabha, Jaishankar said, “At the direction of the PM, we launched Operation Ganga, thereby undertaking one of the most challenging evacuation exercises during an ongoing conflict situation. Our community was dispersed across Ukraine, posing its own logistical challenges.”