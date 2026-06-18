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Ronaldo targeted with Messi chants after Portugal slip up against DR Congo

Namo Bharat rail to be extended from Meerut, Delhi to Rishikesh travel time reduced by 3 hours

Namo Bharat rail to be extended from Meerut, Delhi to Rishikesh in 3 hrs

Projectathon 2.0 Sparks Innovation and Creativity at Arya College Jaipur

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G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Giorgia Meloni, Donald Trump and others in France; take a look

G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Meloni, Trump

From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik made headlines

From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik

FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home and away jerseys

FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home

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Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 02:49 PM IST

India-UK Trade Deal What Gets Cheaper Which Sectors Benefit Why It Matters | FTA | India-UK Deal

A free trade deal between Britain ​and India will come into force next month after India said its concerns over the UK's forthcoming steel tariff regime, ‌which threatened to delay implementation of the agreement, had been addressed

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A free trade deal between Britain ​and India will come into force next month after India said its concerns over the UK's forthcoming steel tariff regime, ‌which threatened to delay implementation of the agreement, had been addressed

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Cristiano Ronaldo targeted with Messi chants after Portugal slip up against DR Congo
Ronaldo targeted with Messi chants after Portugal slip up against DR Congo
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Namo Bharat rail to be extended from Meerut, Delhi to Rishikesh in 3 hrs
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Projectathon 2.0 Sparks Innovation and Creativity at Arya College Jaipur
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