India-UK Trade Deal What Gets Cheaper Which Sectors Benefit Why It Matters | FTA | India-UK Deal
A free trade deal between Britain and India will come into force next month after India said its concerns over the UK's forthcoming steel tariff regime, which threatened to delay implementation of the agreement, had been addressed
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A free trade deal between Britain and India will come into force next month after India said its concerns over the UK's forthcoming steel tariff regime, which threatened to delay implementation of the agreement, had been addressed