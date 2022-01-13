India, UK launches ‘Free Trade Agreement’ Negotiations

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and UK Secretary of State for International Trade, President of The Board of Trade Anne-Marie Trevelyan on January 13 in Delhi formally announced the launch of ‘Free Trade Agreement’ between India and United Kingdom (UK). UK Secretary of State for International Trade Anne-Marie Trevelyan said, “We aim for this to be a future-facing deal, accelerating the business that we do together in cutting-edge sectors that are reshaping the global economy.”