Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

India, UK launches ‘Free Trade Agreement’ Negotiations

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and UK Secretary of State for International Trade, President of The Board of Trade Anne-Marie Trevelyan on January 13 in Delhi formally announced the launch of ‘Free Trade Agreement’ between India and United Kingdom (UK). UK Secretary of State for International Trade Anne-Marie Trevelyan said, “We aim for this to be a future-facing deal, accelerating the business that we do together in cutting-edge sectors that are reshaping the global economy.”

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.