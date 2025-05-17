INDIA
After massive backlash on social media, Indian traders are now stepping in — demanding economic retaliation against Türkiye and Azerbaijan. The reason? Both nations publicly criticized India’s recent military strikes targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and sided with Islamabad. Now, a wave of boycott calls is sweeping across sectors — more than 125 top trade leaders from across India declared a complete boycott of all commercial, travel and cultural engagement with Turkey and Azerbaijan... So, how could India’s boycott hit back at Türkiye and Azerbaijan economically? Let’s decode.” The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), which represents a large section of India's trading, has decided to halt all imports and exports, as well as tourism and travel-related engagements with the two countries. According to data, from April 2024 to February 2025, India’s exports to Turkey were valued at USD 5.2 billion, compared to USD 6.65 billion in 2023–24. During the same period, imports from Turkey were USD 2.84 billion, down from USD 3.78 billion in 2023–24. India–Turkey Trade Apr 2024 – Feb 2025 (USD Bn) 2023–24 (USD Bn) Exports: 5.20 6.65 Imports : 2.84 3.78 Similarly, during this period, India’s exports to Azerbaijan were only USD 86.07 million, down from USD 89.67 million in 2023–24. On the other hand, imports from Azerbaijan were USD 1.93 million during this period, compared to USD 0.74 million in 2023–24 India– Azerbaijan Trade Apr 2024 – Feb 2025 (USD Bn) 2023–24 (USD Bn) Exports: 86.07 89.67 Imports: 1.93 0.74 What are the major products traded between these countries?: India exports a wide range of goods to Turkiye, including mineral fuels, machinery, auto parts, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and iron and steel. MINERAL FUELS AND OIL ELECTRICAL MACHINERY AND EQUIPMENT AUTO AND ITS PARTS ORGANIC CHEMICALS PHARMA PRODUCTS TANNING AND DYEING ITEMS PLASTIC RUBBER COTTON MAN-MADE FIBRES AND FILAMENTS Metals It imports a variety of good including marble, apples, gold, vegetables, cement, mineral oil, chemicals, pearls, and metals MARBLES FRESH APPLES GOLD VEGETABLES LIME AND CEMENT MINERAL OIL CHEMICALS NATURAL OR CULTURED PEARLS METALS India's exports to Azerbaijan: tobacco and its products (USD 28.67 million in 2023-24), tea, coffee, cereals, chemicals, plastic, rubber, paper and paper board, and ceramic products. TOBACCO AND ITS PRODUCT BEVERAGES CHEMICALS PLASTICS RUBBER PAPER CERAMIC PRODUCTS While imports animal fodder, chemicals, essential oils, and leather from Azerbaijan. In 2023, India was the third-largest destination for Azerbaijan's crude oil ANIMAL FODDER CHEMICALS ESSENTIAL OILS LEATHER In 2023, India was the third-largest destination for Azerbaijan's crude oil. With India pulling the plug on trade and travel ties, the economic impact on Türkiye and Azerbaijan could be far-reaching. Turkey especially could suffer billions of dollars in export losses, which would significantly affect its domestic industries such as stone and mining, furniture, textiles, and food processing. As calls for boycott grow louder, the coming months will show how much of an economic hit these countries will actually face. #turkey #india #turkiye #erdogan #receptayyiperdoğan #indiaturkey #celebi #news #latestnews #indiapakistannews
