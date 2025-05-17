India Turkey News Indian Traders Announce Full Boycott Of Turkey Heres Why | Turkey Boycott News

Indian traders have declared a complete boycott of Turkey and Azerbaijan due to their support for Pakistan. The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) announced the immediate halt of all imports and exports. Business leaders from over 24 Indian states gathered in Delhi to take a final call on this issue. "A collective decision has been taken in the conference of trade leaders today to end all trade with Turkey and Azerbaijan... The reason is clear. Turkey and Azerbaijan openly supported Pakistan against India... Any import and export will not happen with Turkey and Azerbaijan with immediate effect.": Praveen Khandelwal, BJP MP Indian companies have also been urged not to shoot advertisements or films in Turkey and Azerbaijan. Delhi's Azadpur Mandi-Asia's largest fruit and vegetable wholesale market announced it would stop importing apples from Turkey.