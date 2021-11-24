{"id":"2920922","source":"DNA","title":"India to release 5 million barrels of crude oil from strategic reserves","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"India has decided to release 5 million barrels of crude oil from its strategic petroleum reserves (SPRs) simultaneously with countries like the US, Japan, China, Britain and the Republic of Korea with the aim of bringing down its prices.","summary":"India has decided to release 5 million barrels of crude oil from its strategic petroleum reserves (SPRs) simultaneously with countries like the US, Japan, China, Britain and the Republic of Korea with the aim of bringing down its prices.","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-india-to-release-5-million-barrels-of-crude-oil-from-strategic-reserves-2920922","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/24/1006689-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/1911_crood_1.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1637693702","publish_date":"Nov 24, 2021, 12:25 AM IST","modify_date":"Nov 24, 2021, 12:25 AM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2920922"}