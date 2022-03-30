India to provide BIMSTEC secretariat $1 million to increase its operational budget

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 30 virtually attended 5th Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Summit in Sri Lanka. While addressing the Summit, PM Modi said that India will provide the (BIMSTEC) secretariat 1 million US dollars to increase its operational budget. “India will provide the (BIMSTEC) secretariat 1 million US dollars to increase its operational budget. It is important to strengthen the capacity of (BIMSTEC) secretariat. I suggest the Secretary-General create a roadmap for the same,” he added.