India to lead security pillar of BIMSTEC grouping

India will lead the security pillar of the South Asia regional grouping BIMSTEC and the fifth summit has adopted a charter to expand its overall cooperation and announced a master plan for transport connectivity and highlighted cooperation activities standing on seven pillars at a virtual summit. In a special briefing of the Ministry of External Affairs on March 30, Additional Secretary, BIMSTEC, Rudrendra Tandon said, “BIMSTEC Cooperation activities will take place on 7 pillars. Each pillar will be led by one of the member-states, who will be primarily responsible for furthering cooperation. In that reorganisation it was decided that India will lead the security pillar.”