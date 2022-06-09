India to host Special ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers’ meeting on June 16-17: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on June 09 informed that India will host the Special ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers’ meeting on 16th-17th June to mark the 30th anniversary of India’s dialogue relations. While addressing a Press Conference, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “India will host the Special ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers’ meeting on 16th-17th June to mark the 30th anniversary of our dialogue relations and the 10th anniversary of our strategic partnership with ASEAN,” he said. “EAM Dr S Jaishankar and Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan will co-chair the meeting. Foreign Ministers of other ASEAN member states and ASEAN Secretary-General will participate in the meeting. 2022 has been designated as the ASEAN-India friendship year,” he said.