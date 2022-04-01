India taking Ukraine crisis in entirety of effect not just one-sided way Russian Foreign Minister

External Affairs of Minister Dr S Jaishankar held bilateral talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at Hyderabad House in Delhi on April 01. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in his opening remarks appreciated India’s stand on the Ukraine crisis and said that India is taking this crisis in its entirety of effect and not just one-sided way. “These days our western colleagues would like to reduce any meaningful international issue to the crisis in Ukraine. We do not fight anything and we appreciated that India is taking this situation in the entirety of effect and not just one-sided way,” said Russian FM during the meet.