India takes opportunity, challenges of Indo-Pacific very seriously: EAM

  • DNA Video Team
  • Oct 29, 2021, 07:30 PM IST

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at 4th Indo-Pacific Business Forum said that India takes opportunity and challenges of Indo-Pacific very seriously. “You can see that in Indo-Pacific Ocean initiatives or in vaccine collaboration undertaken through Quad format, global endeavours like International solar alliance or coalition for disaster resilient infrastructure also have direct relevance for this region,” the Minister added.