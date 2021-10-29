India takes opportunity, challenges of Indo-Pacific very seriously: EAM
DNA Video Team
Oct 29, 2021, 07:30 PM IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at 4th Indo-Pacific Business Forum said that India takes opportunity and challenges of Indo-Pacific very seriously. “You can see that in Indo-Pacific Ocean initiatives or in vaccine collaboration undertaken through Quad format, global endeavours like International solar alliance or coalition for disaster resilient infrastructure also have direct relevance for this region,” the Minister added.