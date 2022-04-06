India supports call for independent probe in Bucha killings in Ukraine: EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on April 06 condemned the Bucha killings in Ukraine and supported the call for an independent investigation. Replying to India's stand on the Russia-Ukraine conflict in the Lower House of the Parliament, he said, “Many MPs brought up the incident of killings in Bucha and I want to say that we are deeply disturbed by the reports. We strongly condemn the killings which have taken place there. It's an extremely serious matter and we support the call for an independent investigation.”