India supplied medicines to over 150 nations amid COVID pandemic Mansukh Mandaviya

While addressing at Invest India’s Investors Summit 2021, Union Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on October 27 said that India is the largest manufacturer and supplier of generic medicines, on top of that India supplied medicines to over 150 nations amid COVID pandemic. “Today India is the largest manufacturer and supplier of generic medicines. We believe in 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'. We are seeing to it that the world gets affordable medicine,” said Union Minister Mandaviya. “When first wave of COVID-19 hit, the world didn't have (Corona) medicines. We not only brought our own situation under control, met our own medicine requirements but also supplied medicines to over 150 nations. This is our commitment,” he added.