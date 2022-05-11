India Sri Lanka to hold Joint Committee meeting on captive Indian fishing boats by Sri Lanka MoS L Murugan

While speaking about the Indian fishing boats captivated by Sri Lanka, Union Minister of State for Fisheries L Murugan on May 10 in Chennai, informed that a meeting will be held regarding the matter. He further informed that the meeting will comprise of the representatives of MEA and the Department of Fisheries of India and Sri Lanka.“ After the situation improves in (Sri Lanka), a meeting of the Joint Committee comprising representatives of MEA and the Department of Fisheries of both the countries (India and Sri Lanka) will be held to bring back Indian fishing boats from Sri Lanka,” the Union Minister said.