India slams Canadian PM Trudeau-led govt over khalistan issue says misuse of freedom of expression

Freedom of expression is being “misused” by extremists in Canada to “legitimise terrorism”, said Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi in New Delhi on July 6. He reiterated India’s call for Canada to rein in pro-Khalistan elements who have circulated posters inciting violence against Indian diplomats in Canada, U.S., and Australia ahead of an expected pro-Khalistan demonstration on July 8.