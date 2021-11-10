India set to procure 1 crore doses of ZyCov-D vaccine

The central government has ordered one crore doses of the coronavirus vaccine to the pharma company Zydus Cadila. The three-dose vaccine, ZyCoV-D, was approved by the country's drug regulator in August for emergency use in adults and children aged 12 years and above. It is the first Covid-19 vaccine that will be administered using a needle-free applicator as opposed to traditional syringes.