India sends second convoy of 2000 MTs of wheat for Afghanistan

The second convoy of India's humanitarian assistance carrying 2000 MTs of wheat left Attari, Amritsar on March 03 for Jalalabad, Afghanistan. This is part of India's commitment of 50,000 MTs of wheat for the Afghan people and will be distributed by United Nations' World Food Programme. "Today we have sent 2,000 metric tonnes (MTs) of wheat in 36 trucks. We are planning to send 10,000 MTs of wheat in the next two weeks," said Rahul Nangare, Commissioner of Customs, Amritsar.