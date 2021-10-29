{"id":"2917608","source":"DNA","title":"India sees Indo-Pacific as free, open inclusive region that embraces common pursuit of progress, prosperity: EAM","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":" External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at 4th Indo Pacific Business Forum on October 29 said, “India is pleased to co-host 4th edition of Indo-Pacific Business Forum. India sees Indo-Pacific as a free, open inclusive region that embraces all in a common pursuit of progress and prosperity...India takes the opportunity and challenges of Indo-Pacific very seriously…” ","summary":" External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at 4th Indo Pacific Business Forum on October 29 said, “India is pleased to co-host 4th edition of Indo-Pacific Business Forum. India sees Indo-Pacific as a free, open inclusive region that embraces all in a common pursuit of progress and prosperity...India takes the opportunity and challenges of Indo-Pacific very seriously…” ","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-india-sees-indo-pacific-as-free-open-inclusive-region-that-embraces-common-pursuit-of-progress-prosperity-eam-2917608","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/10/29/1003082-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/2910_YB_DNA_ANI_STORY_38.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1635516002","publish_date":"Oct 29, 2021, 07:30 PM IST","modify_date":"Oct 29, 2021, 07:30 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2917608"}