India sees 2x Covid surge in a week, highest since 3rd wave in Jan 2022 | Is the next wave coming?

India logged 3,800 new Covid cases on Apr 1, the highest tally in 6 months, as cases in the past 7 days surged at the fastest rate since the 3rd wave in Jan, 2022. India recorded over 18,450 fresh cases in the past week (March 26-April 1), a 2.1x rise over the previous seven days’ tally of 8,781.