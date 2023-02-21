Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos
videoDetails

India's UPI Goes Global: UPI Now Linked With Singapore's PayNow; Who Will Benefit | Explained

Residents of Singapore and India can now instantly transfer money to each other via Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and Pay Now. The cross-border real-time payment systems linkage was launched at 11am on Feb 21, led by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das, and Ravi Menon, managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong virtually attended the launch event. What does this move mean and how will it benefit the users. We explain.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Nysa Devgn spotted with Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan in Mumbai, photos go viral
Auto Expo 2023: New MG Hector SUV launched in India, price starts at Rs 14.72 lakh
Oscar nominations 2023: From AR Rahman to Satyajit Ray, list of Indians who have won Academy Award
Valentine's Day: 5 most romantic cities in India to celebrate love
Tata Motors reveals much-awaited Tata Sierra EV concept at Auto Expo 2023, draws inspiration from original SUV
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 612 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 21
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.