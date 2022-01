India’s ‘tallest man’ Dharmendra Pratap Singh joins Samajwadi Party ahead of UP polls

Dharmendra Pratap Singh, who claims to be India’s ‘tallest man’ on January 23 joined the Samajwadi Party ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections. The tallest man who hails from Pratapgarh district of Uttar Pradesh is 46 years old and is 8 feet 2 inches tall. “I joined the party inspired by the thoughts of Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav,” he said.