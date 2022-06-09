India’s revenue collection under GST has reached Rs 1.67 lakh crore per month: RBI Governor

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das addressed a program of Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) in Mumbai on June 09. He informed that India’s revenue collection under GST has reached Rs 1.67 lakh crore per month. While addressing the program, Das said, “Revenue collections under GST have increased and reached Rs 1.67 lakh crore per month collection. It demonstrates inherent strength of tax system like GST which reduces cascading effect, optimises business returns, is beneficial to business and to the government.”