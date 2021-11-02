{"id":"2918094","source":"DNA","title":"India's non-fossil energy capacity would increase to 500 GW by 2030: MEA ","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"During a press conference in Glasgow, Foreign Secretary of India, Harsh Vardhan Shringla said that India's non-fossil energy capacity would increase to 500 GW by 2030. “50% electricity capacity would be met from renewable energy by 2030 and India will reduce its projected carbon emissions by 1 billion tons from now until 2030,” said Harsh Vardhan Shringla","summary":"During a press conference in Glasgow, Foreign Secretary of India, Harsh Vardhan Shringla said that India's non-fossil energy capacity would increase to 500 GW by 2030. “50% electricity capacity would be met from renewable energy by 2030 and India will reduce its projected carbon emissions by 1 billion tons from now until 2030,” said Harsh Vardhan Shringla","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-india-s-non-fossil-energy-capacity-would-increase-to-500-gw-by-2030-mea-2918094","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/02/1003599-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/3_Nov_04.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1635838802","publish_date":"Nov 02, 2021, 01:10 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 02, 2021, 01:10 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2918094"}