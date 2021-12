India's Harnaaz Sandhu crowned Miss Universe 2021

The 21-year-old Harnaaz Sandhu, representing India at the 70th Miss Universe 2021, brought home the crown, two decades after Lara Dutta won the title in 2000. Harnaaz has made the entire country proud by winning the crown for Miss Universe 2021, held in Eilat, Israel. Harnaaz edged out contestants Paraguay and South Africa to bag the crown.