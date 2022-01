India’s forest cover increased by 12,000 km in last two years: Bhupender Yadav

Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav on January 17 said that India’s forest cover has increased by about 12,000 km in the last two years.“To increase the green cover, our ministry has brought the Nagar Van Yojana. Eco-tourism scheme has been brought to increase the forest community,” he added.