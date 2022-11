India's first solar-powered village lights up the lives of poor residents, promotes green energy

Kesa Bhai Prajapati beams with a smile as he moulds blocks of clay into jugs and vases on a potter's wheel. A few months ago, Prajapati, of Modhera village would almost half the earthenware he makes these days, having to turn the wheel manually to avoid high electricity bills that came up to 1500 Indian rupees ($18.5) a month