India's first private train service under ‘Bharat Gaurav’ scheme flagged off from Coimbatore

India’s first-ever private train service under Bharat Gaurav scheme flagged off from Coimbatore on June 14. The train started its journey from Coimbatore North in Tamil Nadu to Shirdi in Maharashtra. The train will cover several historical destinations on the route. Around 1500 passengers can travel on this. The train has a total of 20 coaches including 1st, 2nd & 3rd class AC coaches and sleeper coaches.Speaking to ANI, Southern Railway CPRO B Guganesan, said, “Railway has leased this train to a service provider for a period of 2 years. The service provider has refurbished the coach seats. At least three trips will be done per month. It has a total of 20 coaches including 1st, 2nd & 3rd class AC coaches and sleeper coaches.”