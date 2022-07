India’s first Monkeypox patient contacted virus in UAE: KGMOA President

President of Kerala Government Medical Officers' Association (KGMOA), Vijayakrishnan GS said that the first patient of Monkeypox had contacted the virus in UAE. Speaking to ANI, A Monkeypox case reported in Kerala, person came from UAE, he came in contact with virus while working there. Several countries reported such cases. We've South African variant that's less fatal.11 people who travelled with him under observation.