India’s first indigenous aircraft career, INS Vikrant enters third phase of trials

India's first indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, on Sunday began another set of sea trials to carry out complex manoeuvres in high seas ahead of its planned induction in August this year. The warship had completed a five-day maiden sea voyage in August last year and undergone 10-day sea trials in October. It was built at the cost of around Rs 23,000 crore, and its construction propelled India into a select group of countries having capabilities to build state-of-the-art aircraft carriers. INS Vikrant will operate MiG-29K fighter jets, Kamov-31 helicopters, MH-60R multi-role helicopters.